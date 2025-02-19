Depending on who you ask, AI might be a pretty big bust at the moment. For every impressive action — we all remember being impressed by the Pixel 6's Magic Editor, don't we? — there are plenty of equally-unimpressive parlor tricks. From hallucination-filled chatbots that add made-up lacrosse games to your calendar, to Samsung's Galaxy S25-exclusive Now Brief, it feels like finding a notable AI-powered tool can be pretty tough. Google isn't immune from that space, but even AI skeptics might have to admit its latest invention looks fairly impressive on paper.

Career Dreamer is yet another of Google's "experiments," this time coming from its Grow with Google job initiative. The concept behind it is fairly simple: Google employees found that users of its certificate program were having a difficult time knowing what jobs to look for with their newfound skills. Using Career Dreamer, you can let Google do the work for you, answering a series of questions about your employment experience and allowing AI to filter the sorts of job titles you should be applying for.

The company's blog post announcing Career Dreamer focuses on the experience of military spouse Claire Thorn, and the embedded video included tells a fairly heartwarming story of Google's AI tool working to help direct Claire on what to do next. The tool is live right now for US-based users, without a waitlist or any requirement to log in with your active Google account. You can learn all about how it works in more detail here.

Find a job you like, and you'll never work a day in your life

Okay, you might, but let's look at your career path anyway

I took Career Dreamer for a whirl, and aside from the slow text animations that every AI application seems obsessed with, it leaves a pretty good first impression. You start by building out your current career identity — I entered "journalist," and when prompted, added "technology" as my specialization. From there, you can add skills and interests, with Google utilizing AI to generate some of the job requirements you might find yourself capable of. Up until this point, it feels a lot like using an online resume or cover letter builder, selecting suggestions from a larger list to help build your profile.

Once your profile is built out, you can use the "Explore Paths" section to browse through various job titles you might be a good fit for. Mine included some obvious ones — reporter, editor, and the all-too-common jump to public relations specialist — as well as some less-obvious ones, like marketing specialist, social media strategist, and photographer. Some of the options, like web developer, don't quite fit my knowledge base, but I can see where the tool is coming from here.

In the background, Google says Career Dreamer is pulling its labor data from Lightcast, as well as wage information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (this is, presumably, why the tool is only live in the US right now). Google also states in its FAQ that AI is being used to "generate insights based on labor market data and the information you provide," which sounds like a pretty smart way to actually put AI to work here.

In my experience, it's probably not a perfect application, though considering it is labeled as an experiment — as so many AI-based tools are — that probably comes with the territory. As someone who's always found the job market pretty inscrutable (I don't think I've ever been hired simply by submitting a resume), something like this could make a real difference to how I or others feel about their future at work. If you're reading this, Google, more tools like Career Dreamer, less like AI Overview.