We’ve known the design of the Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch since May this year, and while we haven’t yet seen the devices properly revealed by the company, another clip on its YouTube channel gives us a clearer picture of the design for each product. There’s not much to learn from the video, as we’ve seen these three devices from all angles before, but it gives you one of the clearest glimpses of the handsets and smartwatch.

The 51-second clip cuts between a variety of angles focusing on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at first before switching over to the Pixel Watch in its variety of colorways. It then jumps to the Google Pixel Buds Pro, which were released earlier in 2022. We've seen a dedicated video to the Pixel 7 Pro's design in a similar style.

The three devices are confirmed to be unveiled on October 6 at 10am ET during the company’s Made By Google event. If you want to tune in, you can use our how-to watch the Pixel 7 launch guide. Expect similar clips to the video above during Google’s big launch, but we’d also hope to see the devices revealed on stage during the show itself.

The company has also teased other devices, including new additions to its Nest line. Google just revealed the Nest Wifi Pro and the Nest wired doorbell on October 4, so we’re unclear if those products will be the ones that Google has referenced or whether we'll be seeing further teasers. Could it be time to see the Google Pixel Tablet in full? It's not long until we find out.