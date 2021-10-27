The camera remains one of the Pixel series' biggest selling points, especially with those latest phones. Google usually delivers new features to its devices through updates on the Play Store, unbound from Android's own software fixes. With this latest patch, a long-awaited tweak is bound to make vloggers and aspiring TikTok stars happier than ever.

Google Camera 8.4.167 is now making its way out to Pixel 6 and 6 Pro devices, just in time for users to update their apps on launch day tomorrow (via XDA Developers). It's a beefy patch, weighing in at over 300MB, with a ton of bug fixes and new features in tow. Don't worry about our reviews being out of date — Google made this software available to testers early to ensure an identical experience out of the box.

Unfortunately, this update is limited to those new devices; older Pixels phones crash after installation. However, thanks to Mishaal Rahman on Twitter, we have a pretty good idea of what's new in the app. After updating, you'll find timer lights, manual white balance and exposure toggles, and Bluetooth mic support in the camera settings.

Those are all nice additions, but Bluetooth microphones are the standout here. Not only does that guarantee support for all of those wireless earbuds you've bought over the years, but any microphone that doesn't plug directly into the device. Considering Google has finally delivered some competent video recording with the Pixel 6, it's perfect timing.

You can grab the update from the Play Store using the link below or install the APK directly from APK Mirror. Of course, if you don't have a Pixel 6 or 6 Pro, this app won't work on your phone. Better to wait for tomorrow's release day — assuming your phone hasn't been delayed, of course.

