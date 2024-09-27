Key Takeaways Recent findings suggest Google is set to refresh the "flairs" collection and add more specific ones for events like train reservations.

These flairs appear when you use specific keywords in your event descriptions, with unique designs for each month that reflect seasons and holidays.

The new flairs are purely aesthetic, adding color and personality without any new functionality.

Google Calendar is a fan-favorite calendar app on Android because it’s easy to use, works on all devices, and doesn’t cost a thing, among other reasons. A while back, Google added "event flairs"—fun graphics that liven up your events—to make the calendar look a little more fun. It was a nice change from the plain look and helped make things more interesting when you're quickly scrolling through your schedule. Now, Google appears to be bringing these playful banners to even more types of events, adding even more color and personality to your calendar.

For the uninitiated, these flairs show up on certain calendar events when keywords in the event descriptions trigger them. Plus, each month gets its own unique flair that reflects the seasons or holidays. A recent discovery by the folks at Android Authority suggests that Google is preparing to refresh the collection with a brand-new lineup of decorative graphics.

While digging into the Android version of Google Calendar (2024.38.0-677549254-release), the outlet found a fresh set of flairs for all sorts of events, along with some tweaks to the monthly flairs. It also looks like Calendar is getting ready to roll out more specific flairs for things like train reservations, jazzing up your calendar with fun visuals for various events.

A GitHub contributor has also kindly shared the keywords that trigger these fun flairs, giving users the chance to try them out on their own. To make things simpler, Android Authority has put together a handy collage of the decorative images for each month of the year.

These Google Calendar flairs are purely aesthetic

That said, it's worth mentioning that these new flairs are just for looks—they don’t add any new functions to Google Calendar, but they do brighten things up. Right now, they're available to a small group of Android users, but they should be coming to both Android and iOS in the future. If you haven’t seen them in your app yet, keep an eye out for updates; they’ll be rolling out widely before you know it.