At a glance, Google Calendar is a lot to take in, especially when you fill its grids with events. You can switch between the monthly, weekly, and daily views with your favorite keyboard shortcuts. But if you have a specific range, you can customize the layout to match your workflow.

Custom view is a simple feature for cutting out distractions on Calendar. It limits the events and days you see and is accessible from your personal computer's browser. Using the feature is worth your while to enjoy an uncluttered sight of your events and schedules. Here's how to set it up and use it.

How to use a custom view in Google Calendar

Custom view in Google Calendar is a setting that allows you to choose how many days or weeks you see at a glance. You don't set the numbers, as Google provides predefined options for you to choose from. The options start at 2 days and end at 4 weeks. The default is 4 days.

You'll enter Calendar's settings menu to change them. Do it on a computer browser, as the mobile app doesn't include the feature. However, it provides other views to cycle through. You can choose the monthly, weekly, daily, schedule, or a three-day view from the app's menu.

Follow the steps below to switch Calendar's views on your device.

Configure and use a custom view on the web app

Open a browser and visit calendar.google.com. Ensure you're signed in to your Google account to access the platform. Click the gear icon in the upper-right corner. Then select Settings from the drop-down options. Go to View options > Set custom view. Select how many days or weeks your custom view should have. Google automatically saves your settings afterward. Click the back arrow in the upper-left corner to return to the calendar. Click the button showing your current view beside the gear icon. Then, select your custom view to switch to it. You can also press X as a shortcut.

Switch views on the Google Calendar mobile app

Open Google Calendar. Tap the menu icon in the upper-left corner. Select your preferred view. Close

Tailor Google Calendar to your needs

A month or year view in Calendar is unnecessary if you've barely made plans. A custom view lets you focus on the days that are most important to you and reduce the visual noise. It's one of Calendar's many tricks for enhancing productivity. You can also email your agenda to yourself, set automatic reminders, and use extensions.