Google Calendar is a versatile Workspace utility giving you the time management tools for peak productivity, while doubling up as a silent announcement system that tells your colleagues of your availability. Now, it is picking up yet another option to declare your work location during specific portions of the day. Here’s how it can be useful.

Google Workspace customers have enjoyed support for adding their work timings and locations to Google Calendar since 2021. However, options have been limited — you can merely define a default work location, or say where you will be for a day or range of days. There’s been no way to tell others you’ll be at different places at different times of a given day, until now.

The latest feature addition to Calendar allows defining the time windows during which you will be at a certain place. This can be extremely helpful if you have a traveling job, or if you work with teams located in different buildings in the same complex. Frequent travelers can also find this feature beneficial, because it just makes it much easier for colleagues to understand when you may be available for in-person interactions.

This is especially important in the current scenario where companies are functioning with a hybrid setup. Moreover, Google has a straightforward option to set your work location preferences to repeat themselves at specific intervals. If you’re visiting a client at another location besides the office every Tuesday afternoon, you only need to tell Google Calendar once.

This capability is limited to paying Enterprise, Education, and Nonprofit-tier Workspace customers. Sadly, personal Gmail accounts are not included. It is already rolling out and should reach all eligible users by the month’s end — July 29, to be precise.