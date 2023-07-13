Material You introduced a slew of design changes to how Android looks and feels and added a ton of customization options, too. While dynamic theming was a big part of this facelift that came with Android 12, various Google apps simultaneously picked up new interface elements to go with this major refresh. Google Calendar also followed suit, but its widgets had remained behind the curve for some reason. Not anymore, as Calendar widgets are finally receiving their long overdue Material You facelift.

Calendar widgets come in two sizes and both can already pick up colors from your wallpaper as part of dynamic theming. But the hue has so far remained pretty subtle with a white or gray background taking up most of the space. Moreover, the widget layout itself hasn’t changed in a long time. Last month, we heard that Google is finally paying some attention to these widgets, and the company has now confirmed that a facelift is indeed arriving.

As shown in the animation above, the widget now entirely embraces the wallpaper color, shedding its white background, while the calendar entries themselves retain their assigned color for easy identification. The day and date markers at the top of the widget are now more prominent than before, and so is the + icon with its darker shade.

When we last saw these widgets via a leak, the larger month view widget had also seemingly undergone a similar color treatment, now matching the wallpaper. These redesigned widgets still look familiar to what you are already used to, but with the new layout, they feel more modern and in line with other Google apps that have already undergone similar changes.

Source: Google News

None of our devices have the new Calendar widgets just yet despite being on the latest version of the app. And Google hasn’t announced exactly when we should expect them to arrive either. It appears to be a server-side rollout that could take a while to reach all Android devices, though you can try updating the app to see if you can get lucky.

Thanks: Mishaal