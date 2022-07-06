Google's Calendar app is a straightforward, easy-to-use calendar app that will fulfill most people's needs. Google Pixel phones ship with it installed for free, so many people default to using it without considering other apps. It's a good decision, as Google Calendar has plenty of tools like daily agenda emails and schedule comparisons to get your calendar under control.

Anyone can learn how to use Google Calendar in minutes, but there are many advanced features that can be missed. We collected 10 of the best tips and tricks for Google Calendar, so you can use the app to its fullest potential. Where possible, we used the Android app to demonstrate these features, but some are desktop exclusive. If you're looking for an app to make quick reminders on, use Google Keep instead.

Use shortcuts

If Google Calendar on a desktop is your preferred platform, you can utilize an array of powerful shortcuts on your desktop to boost productivity. We included some must-use shortcuts below, but check out the full list of Calendar shortcuts on Google's support page.

Action Shortcut Move to the next date range j or n Refresh your calendar r View the current day t Go to a specific date g Day view 1 or d Week view 2 or w Month view 3 or m Custom view 4 or x Agenda view 5 or a Create a new event c See an event's details e Delete an event Backspace or Delete Return to Calendar grid (from event details page) Esc

Compare schedules

Organizing an event is challenging for people with busy schedules. To help decide on the best time, Google Calendar lets you view all participant's schedules simultaneously.

Open Google Calendar. Tap the Plus button in the lower-right corner of the screen. Tap Event . 2 Images Close Tap Add people to add participants. Tap View schedules to see all participants' schedules simultaneously. Close

Email all event participants

Google Calendar automatically notifies people of any changes to an event, so you don't need to send out an email if you're adjusting an event's details. But if you need to send a message directly to all participants, Google Calendar can help.

Open Google Calendar. Tap an event. Tap the Mail button next to the guests heading. Select one of the pre-written messages, or tap Write your own . Selecting a pre-written message creates a draft in Gmail, but it won't immediately send the message. 2 Images Close Google Calendar creates a Gmail draft with all the recipients. Close

Share your calendar

Sharing your calendar lets others check your availability in seconds. While people can view your calendar on any platform, you'll need to head to the desktop version of Google Calendar to share your calendar.

Open Google Calendar on your desktop. Hover over one of your calendars on the left side of your screen. Click the ellipses button. Click Settings and sharing . 2 Images Close Click Get Shareable link . The Make available to public option makes your calendar visible to anyone and appears in Google search results. Copy the link and send it. Close

Adjust automatic reminders for events

Google Calendar's automatic reminders are handy, but you may want to adjust when these reminders appear, as they default to 30 minutes. (You probably don't want to be reminded of your train 30 minutes before it leaves!) You can also set multiple notifications for important events.

Open Google Calendar. Tap the event you wish to modify. Tap the Edit button in the upper-right corner of your screen. Tap Add notification . 2 Images Close Select a preset time, or select Custom to add your own. Tap X on any notification to delete it. Close

Automatically email yourself your daily agenda

Google Calendar contains a Schedule view to see your daily agenda. It's a handy way to see your upcoming events, but you can also get this information emailed daily. You don't need to open Google Calendar to visualize your day. However, you'll need to use the desktop version to enable this feature.

Open Google Calendar on your desktop. Find a calendar and hover over it. Click the ellipses button. Click Settings and sharing . 2 Images Close Scroll down to the Other notifications heading. Next to Daily agenda, select the Email option from the drop-down menu.

Change Quick Responses

Google Calendar suggests Quick Responses when you email event participants. There are four options, and while the generic messages are useful for most situations, you might want to adjust them to something more personal.

Open Google Calendar. Tap the hamburger menu button in the upper-left corner of your screen. Tap Settings . Tap General . 2 Images Close Scroll down and tap Quick responses. Tap any of the messages to edit. 2 Images Close

Add extensions to Google Calendar

One of Google Calendar's drawbacks is that it's fairly simplistic. Power users might find it too limiting by itself. However, like Google Chrome, Google Calendar has many extensions to increase its capabilities. These range from integrated Zoom meetings to a contact manager. These integrations will only work on the desktop.

Open Google Calendar for desktop. Click the plus button on the right side of your screen. Close Search, filter, and install extensions.

Add a secondary timezone

Many of us work with people around the world, and it's easy to get confused by time zones. Google Calendar can display a secondary timezone, so you can check at a glance what time an event starts in a different part of the world. This feature is only available on the desktop.

Click the Settings menu button (Cog icon) in the upper-right corner of your screen. Click Settings from the drop-down menu. Scroll down to the Time Zone heading. Check the Display secondary time zone checkbox. Choose a time zone from the drop-down menu. Return to your calendar to see the secondary time zone displayed to the left of the primary.

Secondary time zones can only be viewed in the Day and Week calendar views.

Recover deleted events

Everyone's mistakenly deleted events at some point. Google Calendar's Bin feature lets you recover deleted events, restoring all associated information. Everything is restored to the state the event was in just before you deleted it.

Click the Settings menu button (Cog icon) in the upper-right corner of your screen. Click Bin from the drop-down menu. Select the checkboxes next to the events you wish to recover. A new button (arrow pointing backward) appears above your events. Click this to restore the selected events.

Events in your Bin are deleted after 30 days. We recommend only deleting events within a month of the date, in case you need to recover them.

Organize your life with a great calendar app

While Google Calendar is an excellent option for most people, it might not be the best choice for you. Our guide on the best calendar apps for Android can help you find the perfect calendar app for your needs.