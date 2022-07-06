Google Calendar is a straightforward calendar app that provides an easy way to manage events, tasks, and reminders. It's free and comes installed by default on all of Google's Pixel phones. While it doesn't have the broadest range of features among calendar apps, Google Calendar has plenty of tools like daily agenda emails and schedule comparisons to help you get your calendar under control.

We've collected nine of the best tips and tricks for Google Calendar. Where possible, we've used the Android app to demonstrate, but all app features are available on all platforms. (The vice-versa is not true; some features like daily agenda emails or sharing calendars only work on desktop.) Whether you're a veteran Google Calendar user or just trying it out, these tips and tricks are bound to help.

Use shortcuts

If you're regularly using Google Calendar on your desktop, shortcuts can greatly improve your experience. They're easy to use and are the simplest way to boost productivity. We've included some must-have shortcuts below, but check out the full list of Calendar shortcuts on Google's support page.

Action Shortcut Move to the next date range j or n Refresh your calendar r View the current day t Go to a specific date g Day view 1 or d Week view 2 or w Month view 3 or m Custom view 4 or x Agenda view 5 or a Create a new event c See an event's details e Delete an event Backspace or Delete Return to Calendar grid (from event details page) Esc

Compare schedules

Organizing an event is challenging, even more so if the participants have busy schedules. Rather than spending ages manually comparing schedules, Google Calendar lets you view all participant's schedules simultaneously.

Open Google Calendar. Tap the Plus button in the bottom right of the screen. Tap Event . Tap Add people to add participants. Tap View schedules to see all participants' schedules simultaneously. 3 Images Close

Email all event participants

Google calendar will automatically notify people of any changes to an event, so you don't need to send out an email if you're adjusting the start time or description. But if you need to send a message directly to all participants, Google Calendar can help.

Open Google Calendar. Tap an event. Tap the Mail button next to the guests heading. Select one of the pre-written messages, or tap Write your own... Selecting a pre-written message will create a draft in Gmail, but it won't immediately send the message. Google Calendar will now create a Gmail draft with all the recipients. 3 Images Close

Share your calendar

If you have family, friends, or co-workers constantly asking when you're free, it might be easiest just to share your calendar with them. This means they can check your agenda without having to ask you. While they can view your calendar on any platform, you'll need to head to the desktop version of Google Calendar to share.

Open Google Calendar on your desktop. Hover over one of your calendars on the left of your screen. Click the ellipses button. Click Settings and sharing . Click Get Shareable link . The Make available to public option will make your calendar visible to anyone and appear in Google search results. Copy the link and send it. 3 Images Close

Adjust automatic reminders for events

Google Calendar can automatically remind you of upcoming events. However, you may want to adjust when these reminders appear, as it will usually default to 30 minutes. (You probably don't want to be reminded of your train just 30 minutes before it leaves!) You can also set multiple notifications.

Open Google Calendar. Tap the event you wish to modify. Tap the Edit button in the top right of your screen. Tap Add notification . Select a preset time, or select Custom... to add your own. Tap X on any notification to delete it. 3 Images Close

Automatically email yourself your daily agenda

Google Calendar contains a Schedule view to see your daily agenda. It's a handy way to see your upcoming events, but you can also get this information emailed daily. You won't even need to open Google Calendar to visualize your day. However, you'll need to use the desktop version to enable this feature.

Open Google Calendar on your desktop. Find a calendar and hover over it. Click the ellipses button. Click Settings and sharing . 2 Images Close Scroll down to the Other notifications heading. Next to Daily agenda, select the Email option from the drop-down menu.

Change Quick Responses

Google Calendar suggests Quick Responses when you email event participants. There are four options, and while the generic messages are useful for most situations, you might want to adjust them to something more personal.

Open Google Calendar. Tap the hamburger menu button in the top left of your screen. Tap Settings . Tap General . 2 Images Close Scroll down and tap Quick responses. Tap any of the messages to edit. 2 Images Close

Add extensions to Google Calendar

One of Google Calendar's drawbacks is that it's fairly simplistic; power users might find it too limiting by itself. However, Google Calendar has many extensions to increase its capabilities. These range from integrated Zoom meetings to a contact manager. These integrations will only work on desktop.

Open Google Calendar for desktop. Click the plus button on the right of your screen. Here you can search, filter, and install extensions. 2 Images Close

Use Goals to set yourself personal targets

Google Calendar isn't just for scheduling meetings. It also includes a handy tool for automatically scheduling times for personal goals. You'll tell Google Calendar your goals, and it will set your schedule accordingly.

Open Google Calendar. Tap the Plus button in the bottom right of the screen. Tap Goal . Select what goal you want to work towards. Each goal has a different set of prompts; follow the on-screen instructions to create your goal. 2 Images Close Once you've set your parameters, confirm your goal by tapping the checkmark button in the top right of your screen. Google Calendar will now autofill your calendar with these events. Tap Looks good in the pop-up window to confirm your goal. 2 Images Close

Organize your life with a great calendar app

While Google Calendar is an excellent option for most people, it might not be the best choice for you. Our guide on the best calendar apps for Android can help you find the perfect calendar app for your needs.