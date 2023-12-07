Summary Google Calendar is working on a feature to switch between creating events and tasks after the fact, making it easier to differentiate between the two.

The addition of this feature will fix a UX issue with multi-tiered floating action buttons (FABs) and improve the design of Google Calendar.

Google Tasks is a useful application that offers various features, such as sub-tasks and integration with Google Assistant, to simplify project management.

Google Calendar is the home of many peoples’ everyday events and tasks, and it has a lot of cool shortcuts you might not have known about. Without Calendar, we would probably feel completely and utterly lost, even with all the other calendar apps out there. It’s important to make sure that calendar entries are as detailed as possible, whether it’s a work party that you feel obligated to go to or a simple household chore where, if you don’t do it, no one will. Previously, it was pretty easy to accidentally begin creating an event when you meant to create a task and vice versa on Google Calendar. Now, Google is working on a way to make selecting what type of calendar entry you want a lot easier on Android.

Code sleuth @AssembleDebug on X discovered some flags in version 2023.48.0-585487445 of Google Calendar that shows Google’s efforts in seamlessly changing between an event and a task when adding something to your schedule. The flag he found, which he notes in his GApps Flags & Leaks Telegram, is written as ObjectTypeSwitching__enabled. When you add anything to your daily plan on the Android version of Calendar with this enabled, two rounded chips with “Event” and “Task” appear on the subsequent screen, and each one provides different boxes for adding details.

We are eagerly waiting for this feature to go live in a future version of Google Calendar for Android. It will fix one of the worst UX choices in Calendar, which is, frankly, one of Google’s poster child apps for bad design choices. If this gets rid of the floating action button (FAB) that pops up with several additional FABs, it’ll be a win in our books.

Source: GApps Flags & Leaks

Back in 2020, Google Calendar finally integrated Tasks into its confines. Tasks started as a basic, standalone app itself in 2018, and it was plagued with issues under the surface that affected its ability to remind people of the things that it was made to remind people of: their tasks. Now, years down the line, it’s grown into a solid part of the Google Workspace ecosystem. Just recently, the browser version of Google Calendar added an integrated space to view all upcoming Tasks.

Google Tasks is a pretty solid application that not everyone utilizes to its full potential. You can create sub-tasks within overarching tasks, add recurring tasks for those daily reminders about lunchtime, and integrate Google Assistant to help verbally remind you through your smart devices when you need to take care of things. All of these features, in theory, should make any project as simple as a breeze, and there’s more where those came from. Easily selecting between creating a task or event is admittedly a small distinction, but for some people’s workflows, it can make all the difference.