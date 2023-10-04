Summary Google Calendar now allows users to share events via direct links, making event coordinating and dissemination more seamless.

Sharing the link makes the event public, so it's important to trust recipients and be aware that deleting the event is the only way to deactivate it.

The link generation feature is currently exclusive to Android, and recipients can view event details and RSVP, but non-Google Account users need to enter their email to respond.

In a time when virtually everything has a shareable link, from documents to video calls, Google Calendar has decided it doesn't want to be left behind. The software is now enhancing its capabilities by offering users the option to share events via direct links. This update promises to make coordinating and disseminating event information even more seamless for users.

According to a Google Calendar Help page, there's a new feature that lets users create a shareable link for their events. But there are some important points users need to note about this update:

Privacy Concerns

Even if you've set your calendar or specific event to “private," sharing its link will make that event public. Therefore, it's crucial to trust the recipients with whom you're sharing the link. Although event titles won't be searchable on the web, once you share the link, the only way to deactivate it is by deleting the event altogether.

Platform Limitations

Currently, this link generation feature is exclusive to the Android app. While many might be expecting a rapid rollout to other platforms, for now, it remains Android-centric.

Guest Interaction

Recipients of the shared link can open it in any browser to view the event details and subsequently RSVP. For those who are logged into their Google Account, responding becomes a hassle-free one-click affair. Others, however, will need to enter their email to send their response.

Availability Restrictions

If you're a Google Workspace account holder, this feature might not be of much use to you, as event sharing via links is only available for personal Google Accounts. Furthermore, at present, the feature isn't available universally; sightings have been sporadic with it being live only on select devices.

How it works

The mechanics are straightforward. On your Android device, once you access an event in your Google Calendar, you'll find a Share option. Clicking on this will generate a unique link, structured as “calendar.app.google/xxxxx,” which you can then copy and share. The default shared message provides the event's time and date, along with a prompt to view further details and RSVP.

9to5Google points out that this development seems to be in response to the ubiquity of video meeting links that have become a staple in recent times. It's an attempt by Google Calendar to streamline event sharing, mirroring the ease with which we share video call links.

Google's attempt to bring more cohesiveness to event sharing is commendable, although it's not without its set of challenges and limitations. As always, with newer features, user feedback and real-world use will determine its eventual success and potential improvements. With this new feature, Google Calendar is certainly trying to cater to the evolving demands of its user base, making event sharing as effortless as possible.