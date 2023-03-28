Among the many calendar apps on Android, Google Calendar is a pretty good one. It's got some quirks that limit its abilities when compared to its web client, but it's an easy reach and does most of the jobs you want done. Now, we're learning that it may scratch one of those hard-to-reach itches we've had for a long time when it comes to sharing individual events with other people.

Currently, in order to share an event with other people through Google Calendar in particular, you have to go through the rigamarole of editing the event and inviting guests by their email addresses individually or by adding a Google Group (whoa, an obscure quasi-service Google hasn't yet killed). It's great for a lot of situations, but definitely not quick, flexible, or versatile when it comes to getting the word out about a larger group gathering.

According to @AssembleDebug on Twitter, Google is working on deploying a share button that will appear near the top of an event's expanded description panel. Tapping on the button will generate a link that can be distributed via Android's share sheet.

Having a "Share with others" button could allow people to invite themselves to whatever's going on instead of having you waiting on invitation responses from people that may or may not come. As you can see from the event URL generated in one of the researcher's screenshots, the feature still looks to be a work in progress.

@AssembleDebug has also spotted a new quick action option for Google Tasks reminders that will allow users to reschedule a task for later — exactly when is determined through a list of preset times though there is a custom option that will presumably open up a editable clockface. You know, just for the procrastinators in all of us.

There's no clear sign at the moment that either of these features will be distributed as they are to all users, so a bit of patience