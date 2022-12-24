Marketers will be happy to know their all-day sale's actually on your calendar

We all get spam. It's bad. But the worst kind of spam happens to spill over into your calendar, populating your schedule with random events based on all the newsletters and marketing content you receive. No, really, it's true: apparently, the crafty integration that lets Google Calendar automatically create events based off of certain hooks in your Gmail messages has gone haywire for a number of users.

People have posted floods of all-day events based around the messages they've received in Gmail that have also gone onto Google Calendar. These events seemingly began popping up on Thursday and have continued into today.

Our competing friends at 9to5Google suggest that users may find turning off the integration helpful for the time being. Head to Google Calendar > Settings > Events from Gmail to find the toggle for each account you're logged into.

It's definitely not so helpful if you're booking tickets for pretty much anything the next few days. For the most part, Calendar's Gmail integration has done a good job of picking up on appointments and reservations, then automatically creating events for them with all the proper timing and location details attached.

For its part, the Google Calendar team is suggesting that users report problem events individually.

Which is great and all, but given the rather complete nature of this failure, we think someone at Google Workspace needs to just dig in and find the one switch to flip or knot to untie or fringle to frangle and get this bug squashed. Well, as long as someone's on duty, that is.