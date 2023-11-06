Summary Google Calendar's latest version activates predictive back gestures by default for certain transitions, no toggles in system settings required.

The animations are custom and don't look like the ones we've seen before, provided by Android itself.

Google Calendar likely achieves this thanks to a new library, allowing it to enable predictive back animation regardless of the state of developer options.

Google added new back animations to Android 14 that allow you to see the next step ahead of finishing the gesture. To use this, you need to activate predictive back gestures in your system setting's developer options. However, the latest update of Google Calendar makes clear that apps don't even need developer options to be enabled to display Predictive Back Gestures.

In Google Calendar's latest version (2023.42.2-576506181), predictive back gestures are activated by default for some transitions. If you use the back gesture to navigate back from an appointment's detailed view and drag your finger further across the screen, you can see your agenda beneath it in the background. As soon as you let go, the detailed view is fully minimized. It falls back to the position where its preview is visible in the timeline.

2 Images Close

This behavior can also be reproduced when using the agenda widget. The only difference is that the detailed view drops out of the bottom of your screen when you let go rather than minimizing to its original position. However, predictive back gestures don’t work for other transitions to your home screen or to previously used apps.

We can confirm this behavior on both Android 14 and on the Android 14 QPR1 Beta. It doesn’t work on Android 13.

It’s likely that Google Calendar achieves this by using a custom transition. When comparing Google Calendar’s new animations with those we can see in other apps that only show predictive back gestures with the developer options enabled, Calendar behaves significantly differently. It only shows a small preview of the next page rather than giving a full preview that slides out from the left of the screen. Google Calendar’s animation also smoothly transitions an appointment’s detailed view.

2 Images Close

Left: Predictive back system gestures. Right: Predictive back preview at Android Dev summit 2022.

Google Calendar likely uses AndroidX Activity 1.8.0, which is a library that allows for said custom animations. In the accompanying developer documentation, Google explains that it expects “most apps to use the backward compatible AndroidX APIs, but there are also similar platform APIs within the OnBackAnimationCallback interface available to test in Android 14 Developer Preview 1 and higher.” With this wording in mind, we suspect that the AndroidX API enables predictive back animation regardless of the state of predictive back animation in developer options, while the mentioned platform APIs rely on the hidden toggle.

The company first showed off Android 14’s predictive back navigation at its Android Dev Summit 2022 in October 2022. In its example, Google showcased a generic calendar app interface with suspiciously similar back navigation. It’s likely that Google started prototyping this functionality with its Calendar app early on, and the stable release is just the latest step in a years-long development process. After all, Google began prototyping predictive back navigation with Android 13.