Reminders save us from having to memorize our entire to-do lists — especially those mundane recurring tasks — and free our minds to focus on more productive matters, but what if the process of creating the reminder itself is a hassle? While Google Calendar technically gives you the option to set up recurring tasks, the process has just been that bit annoying up to now. However, as part of continuous efforts to improve its calendar software, the big G is now simplifying the process and giving you more customization options.

Image Gallery (2 Images) Expand Expand

Close

Traditionally, setting up a recurring task requires creating the task first and then navigating to My Tasks before setting it to repeat. However, the update will let you make a repetitive task from the get-go. What’s more, you’ll have additional options to customize said tasks and choose when they end. It’s a minor but overdue update that should help you get things done quicker.

The rollout is set to occur in two phases, with users on the rapid release schedule already seeing the update, while those on the scheduled release plan will get it from the start of next year. The feature won’t require admin control for activation and will go live for all Google Workspace, G Suite Basic, and G Suite Business customers.

YouTube Music's elusive 2021 Recap wants to take on Spotify Wrapped Very few users have been able to access it so far, though

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email