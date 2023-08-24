Summary Google Calendar now displays the names and roles of Microsoft Outlook users who invite Google Calendar users to meetings, resolving confusion and miscommunication.

The update will gradually roll out to all Google Workspace and personal Gmail accounts starting from August 24, 2023.

Google Calendar has recently added various new features, including specifying work locations, integrating appointment scheduling into Gmail, and introducing Material You design for widgets on Android.

Not long ago, if you used Microsoft Outlook for scheduling but everyone you invited came from different domains and the call was on Google Meet, you were in for some trouble. When these invitations arrived in the inboxes of Google Calendar users, the meeting organizer's identity was obscured, causing confusion and miscommunication. This issue is being resolved with Google Calendar's latest update.

As announced by Google on its Workspace Updates blog today, when Microsoft Outlook users invite Google Calendar users to meetings, Google Calendar will now display their names and clearly indicate their role as organizers. Previously, such names were not displayed on the invitations in the Calendar app where meeting attendees are listed.

Google makes it clear that the update will take some time to reach all accounts during its staged rollout, but the feature is being made available to all Google Workspace tiers as well as personal Gmail accounts. Starting from August 24, 2023, users will gradually be notified of this change over a period of 15 days, after which it will be widely available.

This is just one of many new features Google has added to the Calendar app in recent months. For example, you're now able to specify work locations during specific time windows of the day, which should help with hybrid work setups and varying schedules. The company is also integrating external appointment scheduling into Gmail, which allows users to embed available calendar slots directly into emails.

Google Calendar also recently refined Focus Time by introducing an option to mute Google Chat notifications during quiet hours. Users can toggle notifications off while setting up Focus Time, enhancing productivity. To top these updates off, Google is introducing Material You design to Calendar widgets on Android, enhancing visual appeal and user experience with theming that matches your wallpaper.