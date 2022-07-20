Like many of us, Google is locked into a never-ending battle with spam. While we've all learned to dodge phone calls and filter our inbox, the company behind Workspace has had to face an onslaught of junk through all of its most popular apps, including Gmail, Drive, and Messages. Google has made some steps in the right direction with many of its services, adding tools to better protect users from spam. Today, it's Calendar's turn, as the app will start hiding invitations from unknown senders.

It's surprising Google hadn't added a similar system to this in the past, as it's a relatively obvious inclusion to your list of meetings and appointments. With this tool, you can choose to display events that came from known senders, including those in your company domain, those in your contacts list, and those you've interacted with previously. These filters should cover the majority of the people Calendar users meet with on a daily basis, all while avoiding spam invites that are annoying at best, and downright malicious at worst. Admins can also set this feature for all accounts in their domain, making things a whole lot easier for companies looking to tamper down on junk links.

It's not required to utilize this view, of course — you still have the option to let every invite flow onto your calendar, regardless of its original source, or to only display those you've accepted. Google's simply offering users an easier method for separating the bad invites from the good, one that will likely be welcomed by workers and other Calendar die-hards everywhere.

This update is coming to all Workspace subscribers, personal accounts, and legacy G Suite users, so everyone can take advantage of improved filters when planning out weekly meetings. It'll start rolling out beginning today, but could take up to fifteen days to reach all accounts.