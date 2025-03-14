Summary Google Calendar may introduce its own permission system, separate from Android's centralized calendar access.

This new system would allow users to control which apps access Google Calendar events, potentially offering granular control over individual calendars.

Testing indicates that disabling the new Google Calendar permission effectively blocks third-party access, even with Android's general calendar permission granted.

Android itself has a centralized permission that lets you allow or deny access to your calendars by third-party apps. This taps into the Calendar Provider API, which is like a bucket where all your upcoming events get dumped, and apps that have access to it can add, update, and delete these events. Now, it's starting to look like Google Calendar may move away from this system to one of its own design.

In a report for Android Authority, code sleuth AssembleDebug has found signs that Google Calendar could soon implement its own permissions system that would allow or deny access to GCal events, independently of Android's own calendar permission. The evidence was spotted in Google Calendar version 2025.10.0-735189449, and AssembleDebug managed to activate the feature through hidden flags to get an early look at how it might work.

Granular permissions for only Google Calendar

With the Calendar Provider API, if you have multiple calendar apps installed on your phone — say, Outlook in addition to Google Calendar — events from each calendar app are accessible to any other app that is granted access to your calendars. With the new system Google Calendar is working on, you'd get a lot more granularity.

Not only would you be able to allow or deny access to Google Calendar events separately from other calendar apps, but it seems like you might also be able to granularly select individual calendars within Google Calendar that are shared with other apps. This would fall under a new option in Settings → General dubbed Share Google Calendar data with other apps.

Source: Android Authority

In their testing, AssembleDebug and Android Police alum Stephen Schenck were able to verify that disabling the new permission in Google Calendar prevented third-party access to events within that app, even though the third-party apps had access to Android's centralized calendar system. However, this functionality is not yet live, so it may or may not ever see the light of day. But the fact that it's already functional bodes well for the new permission system's chances of being adopted.