Google Calendar got its Material You treatment with dynamic colors and new forms and shapes right alongside the Android 12 launch back in 2021. The company also added new dynamically changing widgets to the app that pull some colors from your wallpaper, but they weren’t a big change compared to what we had before. Fast-forward almost two years later, and Google appears to work on more modern looking widgets for its calendar app.

2 Images

Close

Old vs. new comparison in both images above

The redesigned widgets were spotted by the Google News Telegram channel, which managed to activate them via a hidden flag in version 2023.22.1-537255951. The changes apply to both the agenda widget and the monthly overview that Calendar provides. The general layout doesn’t change, but on the agenda view, the widget’s top bar loses its background color and the plus button to add a new appointment is more prominent, taking on an accent color that makes it more clearly tappable. The same change can also be seen on the monthly widget, with the plus button moving to the very top right.

The Telegram channel rightfully draws a comparison to the mockup widget design that Google first showed when it introduced Material You back in 2021, with a very similar looking agenda widget showcased on a foldable mockup. In fact, most of the other Google widgets showcased on that same mockup ended up looking very similar to the design shown there.

It’s unclear when the new look will roll out, and since it’s not officially announced, there is no guarantee that it actually will at all. However, given that there is a simple flag in the code to enable it and given that the design looks polished and finished in the screenshots, Google is likely almost done with it and could in fact release it sooner rather than later.