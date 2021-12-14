Between school, work, and side projects, having more than one Google account is becoming increasingly common. Generally, this isn't too much of a problem, as Google makes it relatively easy to switch between accounts and see which account you're using. But until today, that wasn't the case for Calendar.

Usually, Google Calendar is completely account agnostic. Anyone can display reminders from a personal account on the calendar of a work account and vice versa. Viewing all of your events and meetings from a single page can be handy, but it does create situations where you might not know what account you're using when adding new entries. With today's update now rolling out, the company aims to make all that trivial.

Google's solution is to put the active account profile picture in the top right corner of the mobile app, bringing it more in line with both the desktop site and most of the company's other apps. And just like those services, tapping the profile picture will allow you to easily change accounts.

This update is coming to Google Workspace and G Suite accounts, as well as personal accounts. You don't need to do anything to enable this new feature other than wait. Google says it could take "potentially longer than 15 days for feature visibility."

