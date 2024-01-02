Making events in Google Calendar private is a good idea when you share it with collaborators. You don't want them to see your doctor's appointments and other sensitive schedules. Revoke third-party access to your Calendar, and only you will see your activities.

It's easier to perform these privacy settings on your personal computers. The mobile app is also a convenient alternative, except it doesn't let you manage people's access generally. Here's how to protect your data and privacy in Google Calendar.

How do you make your Google Calendar private?

You can make your Google Calendar private in three ways. First, change an event's privacy settings when you want third parties to access the calendar without seeing an event's information. The event appears invisible to them when you set your availability status to Free. A yellow indicator appears on the date when you set it to Busy.

When collaborators click the event, they see its owner's name and the privacy status but not its description and other details.

Second, enter the settings menu to hide event details all over your calendar. You'll also find the third option to manage access permissions and deactivate public sharing. You can also restrict access to select people or groups.

Calendar's privacy settings don't affect collaborators who have permission to make changes to events. They still see the details of events. Settings you use on your calendar don't affect third-party calendars. Each person manages their planner independently of any collaborative permissions.

You can change the event privacy settings on the mobile app. Use the desktop version to change people's access permissions.

How to change event privacy settings on Google Calendar

Adjusting an event's privacy lets you control who can see its details. Public events are visible to anyone, private events are only visible to you, and default visibility means you follow your calendar's sharing settings. That's what happens when you permit collaborators to make event changes and see all the details.

Use the following steps to manage Calendar's privacy settings on the mobile and desktop versions.

Make event privacy changes on the Google Calendar app

Open Google Calendar. Tap an event on your calendar to view its details. Tap the pen icon in the upper-right corner to edit the event. Scroll down, tap Default Visibility, and switch it to Private. Close Tap Save in the upper-right corner.

Make event privacy changes on Google Calender's desktop version

From your PC browser, visit calendar.google.com. Click an event on your calendar to view its details. Click the pen icon from the event details pop-up to edit it. Click Default Visibility and switch it to Private.

How to manage access permissions on Google Calendar

Calendar's settings menu includes options to control who can access your events and what they do. If you make the calendar public, anyone possessing the link can open it. Also, you can restrict collaborators to only seeing when you're free or busy. This way, they can open the calendar without seeing event details.

You can apply this setting generally or to specific people. Turn off access when you no longer want collaborators on your planner. Use the following steps to manage the permissions from a desktop.

Hide all event details on Google Calendar

On the left side of your screen, under My calendars, click the three-dot icon beside your calendar. Select Settings and sharing. Go to Access permissions for events. Click See all event details and switch it to See only free/busy.

Hide event details for specific collaborators on Google Calendar

On the left side of your screen, under My calendars, click the three-dot icon beside your calendar. Select Settings and sharing. Go to Access permissions for events. Under Share with specific people or groups, click See all event details beside a user's name. Switch their access to See only free/busy.

Make your Google Calendar completely private

On the left side of your screen, under My calendars, click the three-dot icon beside your calendar. Select Settings and sharing. Go to Access permissions for events. Uncheck the box beside Make available to public.

Take charge of your privacy on Google Calendar

Not everyone likes the idea of people knowing what they're up to, even if it's nothing unusual. Google Calendar provides features to help you manage who sees what when you permit them access to your schedules. It's one of many tricks the app can do. You'll be more comfortable managing and scheduling events when you regain control of your privacy.