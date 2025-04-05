Summary Google Calendar is working on updated widgets with minor visual improvements, focusing on better space utilization.

Meanwhile, Google is also working on updating the Keep app's Quick capture widget with larger buttons.

These updated widgets for the Calendar and Keep apps are not live yet, though they could arrive soon.

Although some of Google Calendar's recent changes on Android haven't been user favorites, there's no denying that it's a pretty decent app to keep in sync with your schedule and events across platforms. The app's two home screen widgets are also useful, giving users the choice between a smaller schedule view focusing on tasks/events and a larger 4x4 version displaying the entire month. Google is now working on some visual tweaks for these two widgets.

Looking through Google Calendar version 2025.13.0-742080714-release, the folks at Android Authority found updated visual elements on both widgets. These changes aren't major, though it's clear that Google is making better use of the available space on these widgets.

A design upgrade that makes sense

With this upcoming change, the smaller version of the Google Calendar widget can accommodate more dates and events. This is achieved by slashing the prominent gap between dates and events, as shown in the comparison screenshots above.

Another change here is the + button on the top right of the widget, which is used to add a new event or task. While the existing widgets place this + button within a square/squircle container, this forthcoming version of Calendar will house it within a shorter, pill-shaped box. There are no major changes to Google Calendar's 4x4 widget, but it will include the updated + button like the 2x2 version.

Additionally, Android Authority has uncovered new versions of Google Keep's Quick capture widget, including its expanded form, which takes the shape of a four-leaf clover.

Close

Comparisons detailing the current and upcoming versions of Google Keep's Quick capture widgets

In contrast to the Calendar widget updates, Google Keep's upcoming widgets are slightly bigger. The standard 4x1 Quick capture widget gains larger buttons, making them easier to access. Meanwhile, the clover-shaped widget will take up more space than its existing version (images three and four above), which is an interesting choice.

These visual changes aren't live yet, though the amount of work that has gone into them suggests it won't be long before they're live on the Calendar and Keep apps. Are you happy with these design tweaks?