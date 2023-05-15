Google Calendar is already a great way to keep your schedule organized, and it's still getting better. A recent report suggested that Google was working on a feature that would allow anyone to RSVP to a publicly-shared event, but what are you to do if you prefer a different scheduling app — like Microsoft Outlook? Today the walls between the two are thinner than ever, as Calendar and Outlook pick up some powerful new interoperability tools.

Google now allows people who use both Microsoft Outlook and Google Calendar with the same email address to seamlessly receive Calendar invitations — and subsequently RSVP to them with their preferred platform. After an event is created in Google Calendar, a meeting reminder will pop up in Outlook to let attendees know that it's coming up.

This new layer of interoperability continues Google Calendar's recent usability trend. Google has been readying an improved notification system for Calendar and Contacts that could support custom birthday reminders. While it might only be available to some as of right now, the update has slowly been rolling out to its users. Also in Google's sights is spam protection, which has been enabled in many of its apps including Calendar and Google Drive.

Google's not waiting around to get the ball rolling on this support for easy crossover between Outlook and Calendar events, and users of both services should start seeing the new functionality go live straight away.