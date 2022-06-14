A lot of people don't use the Google Calendar interface a lot. Whenever those people get invited to talk over Google Meet, they'll typically check the invite and interact with it over the email notification Google sent them. Those emails are crucial, especially on desktops, so we're glad to see Google revamping them. A new update is making Google Calendar invites on your email more valuable and easier to interact with.

The new email invite UI, as announced by Google, is now split into two columns — one with information about the invite itself, such as a description, a precise date, and who's also invited, and the other one with info about how to access it (like a button to join, as well as phone numbers if you'd instead join over the phone) as well as attachments if there are any. The buttons to confirm or deny assistance are also more prominent than before.

When something in the invite changes, future follow-up emails will also give you more context on what exactly changed, making it easier for you to figure out why you just got another email about the same meeting. For example, if an invite changes its time or date, the old date will still be crossed out below the new date. If you're changing the meeting, you can leave a note justifying the change.

The bigger, better-organized buttons allow you to act on invites quickly, and the added context will do wonders at letting you know more clearly what's changing in invites. The feature should be gradually rolled out for everyone within the next 15 days, starting today. Since it's a change primarily geared for the desktop interface, there's nothing you need to do for the change to show up for you.