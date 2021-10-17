It's been two months since Google first laid the groundwork for a calendar built into the taskbar in Chrome OS. We haven't stopped dreaming of it since — even without any guarantee it would ever actually launch. With the appearance of a new flag in Chrome OS, our patience may finally be paying off.

The folks at Chrome Unboxed discovered this new calendar widget in the latest Canary update, coming to Chrome OS in the not-so-distant future. If you're an intrepid user on the Canary channel, you can try it out now by copying and pasting the following flag (in bold) into Chrome's URL bar and enabling chrome:flags#calendar-view from its drop-down box.

After your Chromebook restarts, hit Alt + Shift + C on your keyboard to activate the feature. The calendar is basic for now, offering a simple overview of the current date and month, but it's off to a great start. You can scroll through past or upcoming months to view upcoming dates, and clicking on "Today" pulls you back to the present. We're big fans of its sleek design, which manages to blend right into the rest of the UI. It even supports dark mode.

As you might expect from an experimental flag limited to Canary builds, it’s not quite finished, often working in random intervals. It's also unable to sync with Google Calendar just yet, and we haven't found anything on the Chromium Gerrit that explains how the two calendars will tie themselves together. Still, it’s a significant step forward for a feature hundreds of Chrome OS users been requesting for years.

