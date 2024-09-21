Google Calendar can remind you when your friends' and families' birthdays are. That way, you'll always remember to wish them a happy birthday. The app syncs with Google Contacts, so you can import birthdays from the Contacts app into Calendar in seconds. You can do this from any device where you're signed in to the same Google account, including our favorite budget Android tablets.

We show you two methods for adding, removing, and hiding birthdays on Google Calendar on the desktop and mobile. The first method involves using Google Contacts. The second involves creating a custom event in Google Calendar. Using Google Contacts is the quickest method but doesn't offer the same versatility and customizability as creating a custom event. You'll also want to clean up your Google Contacts app before you begin to avoid creating duplicate contacts.

Adding a birthday to Google Calendar syncs the event across all devices where you're signed in with the same Google account. Before you start, check that you're signed in to Google Calendar and Google Contacts on the same device with the same Google account.

If you added the birthdays for your contacts in the Google Contacts app, skip the Add birthdays in Google Contacts step and go to Show your contacts' birthdays in Google Calendar.

To add a birthday to Google Calendar, you'll first open the Google Contacts app. These steps are identical for Android and iOS devices.

Open the Google Contacts app. Tap a contact. Tap the Edit button (pencil icon) in the upper-right corner of your screen. Tap Add significant date. Close Enter the date of their birthday. Select Birthday from the drop-down menu underneath the date. Tap Save in the upper-right corner of your screen. Close

Repeat these steps for all of your contacts you wish to save contacts for.

After adding a birthday in Google Contacts, it appears automatically as a recurring event in Google Calendar. If you don't see the birthday event, you may have set your Google Calendar app to hide birthdays. Here's how to show them:

Open the Google Calendar app. Tap the hamburger button (three lines) in the upper-left corner of your screen. Close Scroll down and tap the checkbox next to Birthdays. Close

You cannot edit the birthday event in Google Calendar.

The desktop functionality for adding a birthday to Google Contacts and Google Calendar is limited compared to the mobile apps (for example, you can't add notifications for a birthday). However, you can still add a birthday to a contact to get it to show up in Google Calendar.

Go to the Google Contacts website. Hover over a contact and click Edit contact. Enter their birthday next to the Birthday cake icon. Click Save in the upper-right corner of your screen.

Go to the Google Calendar website. Click the checkbox next to Birthdays on the left sidebar.

Receive notifications when it's someone's birthday

You can set up a notification when your contact's birthday is approaching in the Google Contacts app. You can set the notification to remind you between two days or weeks before their birthday at your chosen time.

Open a contact in the Google Contacts app. Tap Add notification next to their birthday. Set a reminder and tap Save in the upper-right corner of your screen. Close

Birthdays can clutter up your calendar. When you set up reminders for them, you may not need to see them alongside your events. You can delete them permanently or hide them from view.

Remove birthdays from Google Calendar

You cannot remove a birthday event from Google Calendar without removing it from Google Contacts. This method deletes the birthday from Google Contacts and Google Calendar and stops notifications you set up for their birthday.

Like adding a birthday, you must go into the Google Contacts app or website to remove a birthday from Google Calendar. To remove a birthday, go to the Edit page for your contact in Google Contacts and click the Remove button next to the contacts' birthday.

Hide birthdays from Google Calendar

Hiding birthdays is an all-or-nothing tool. You can only hide all birthdays or none of them. Deselect the checkbox next to Birthdays in Google Calendar to hide them. This is the best method if you want to keep reminders of upcoming birthdays active.

How to add birthdays to Google Calendar by creating a custom event

The Google Contacts method for adding a birthday to Google Calendar is quick and easy but has a lot of shortcomings. For example, you can't add notes to an event created through Google Contacts. Removing a note from Google Calendar also removes it from Google Contacts.

The other method is to create custom Google Calendar events for a birthday. This gives you all the benefits of the event card in Google Calendar, such as adding notes, inviting guests, and adding relevant locations. These are crucial features for planning a birthday party.

To add an event to Google Calendar, click or tap on the relevant date to open the event template. Then, customize the event to your liking. Most importantly, set the event to an annually recurring event with a reminder, like in the screenshot below, to never miss their birthday.

Close

Never miss a birthday again

Birthdays are easy to forget when your mind is occupied. Adding them to Google Calendar is a fantastic way to make sure you never miss one again. If you need to set reminders for more events, use a dedicated to-do and task-management app to keep your life organized.