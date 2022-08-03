Google regularly likes to perform experiments on its apps and services, sometimes combining them like it recently did with Hangouts. The company also has a reputation for tinkering with in-app features and sometimes the ones which have been on a long merry run get discontinued, too. The next addition to this list of discontinued elements may be the ‘Goals’ feature in Google calendar.

Calendar is a versatile app that's only recently become aligned with Google Workspace. It hasn't always been so straight-laced, though: since 2016, it also came with a a feature to track your 'Goals’.

As the name suggests, users could set up a ‘Goal’ that they want to achieve and Calendar would be able to plant in customizable reminders depending on how often they wanted to work towards the goal, how much time they wanted to spend on it, and at what time of the day.

If you just discovered this feature or have been an avid user for years, some lines of code in the latest Google Calendar APK (version 2022.30.2) bring bad news. The folks at 9to5Google found a deprecation prompt, implying that Goals won’t be a part of the app anymore.

<string name=”habits_deprecation_banner_title”>Goals is leaving Calendar soon</string>

Further into the code, Google clarifies that if you have created Goals, you will continue seeing them block time on your calendar, but the reminders won’t repeat. The code reveals Google’s proposed workaround, too: you could create recurring events instead of Goals.

<string name=”habits_deprecation_banner_learn_more”>Learn more about Goals alternatives</string> <string name=”habits_deprecation_banner_button_text”>Create an event instead</string>

Google's deprecation of the Goals feature is another step toward reshaping Calendar to be a Workspace-focused service while it relegates other seemingly personal tasks to other apps such as Assistant and Google Tasks. That said, the banner has been spotted in code and not the user-facing interface, so it could be a few weeks before Google Calendar’s ‘Goal’ feature meets its end.