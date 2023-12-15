Summary Google Calendar could soon get new chips with months, making it easier to jump to a specific month.

These chips will appear right below the calendar table within the app's Schedule view.

The new UI element is currently hidden behind a flag, and it's unclear when it will roll out to all Calendar users.

Google Calendar helps us stay on top of our events and meetings, with its capabilities recently expanding to accommodate Tasks as well. Among the key focuses of the Android app's UI changes in the past year or two have revolved around chips, as we've seen with the likes of Google Contacts and Chat. The search giant is now ready to bring these chips to the Calendar app in a bid to simplify the process of navigating between months.

The folks over at the (unofficial) Google News Telegram channel describe this as scrollable month navigation chips appearing directly below the calendar table. While this calendar already lets users scroll left and right through the months, the addition of these horizontally placed chips directly underneath makes it much easier to jump to a specific month. Despite the space being rather minimal, this is a decent adaptation of chips for the Calendar app and one that could save users some time.

The current version of Google Calendar (left); The newly surfaced horizontal month chips on Calendar (right)

It's hard to tell from the screenshot if this horizontal row of chips would take some space out of the Schedule view on the Calendar app. But even if it does, the difference should be negligible considering the size of these chips.

No info was provided on the version of Google Calendar that enabled this change, though the Telegram post says this new UI element is hidden behind a flag at the moment. Not much else appears to be different from the current version of Google Calendar, based on the screenshot shared by the source.

It's hard to tell when this slightly tweaked design would actually roll out to Calendar users en masse. Of course, there are ways to manually switch some flags and activate this feature, but the flag that enables this row of month-based chips wasn't mentioned by the source. Hopefully, Google won't make us wait too long to get these chips on the Calendar app for Android. While there may be workarounds to uncover hidden flags on your Android phone, these solutions mostly require root access.

Chips are an integral part of the Google experience on Android, with some being more powerful than others, like smart chips on Sheets and other Workspace apps. Then there are search chips, which made their way to apps like Google Drive earlier this year as a means of letting people get to their files more quickly. As these newly uncovered chips have shown, there are endless ways for Google to implement chips within some of its other apps, and we're sure to come across at least a few more of them in the future.