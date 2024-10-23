Key Takeaways Google Calendar now has dark mode for the web, matching Google's Material Design 3 standard.

You will no longer be blinded on those rare occasions when you need to open Google Calendar on your desktop or Chromebook at night. A much-anticipated feature has finally arrived to save your eyes. It is dark mode for Google Calendar.

Google announced dark mode for Google Calendar on the web on the Google Workspace Updates blog. It comes with several feature updates, including the ability to toggle between light mode and dark mode, or set Calendar to match your device's theme. It also includes updated iconography and more modern and accessible buttons.

It's all about Google's Material Design 3

Source: Google

This update is part of a larger refresh of all Google's apps to align them with Google's Material Design 3 standard. It emphasizes user-friendliness, accessibility, and a modern look.

The new Google Calendar for web also has some new controls. Now, when you click on the Settings gear icon, you get a modern and minimalist drop down menu where you can click through to settings, trash, density and color, or get add-ons. The print menu is also here.

The iconography is easier to read and looks crisp. The dialogue boxes have that light gray tint Google is using everywhere. It all looks clean and slick.

Here's how to enable dark mode in Google Calendar on the web

You will need to enable dark mode before you can use it. Follow these steps:

Click the settings icon in the top right of Google Calendar.

in the top right of Google Calendar. Choose Appearance .

. Select Light, Dark, or Device default.

This setting will also affect your Google Tasks, which is now part of the entire Calendar web experience. Users accessing Tasks via tasks.google.com will be taken to the updated interface.

This visual refresh may impact some installed Chrome extensions when using Google Calendar. Google advises users to check their extensions if the new Calendar update is causing issues when using Google Calendar.

The rollout for the new dark mode begins today for Rapid Release domains, while Schedule Release domains will receive the update starting December 2, 2004. All Google Workspace customers will begin receiving it today.