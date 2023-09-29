Summary Google Calendar has made a small tweak by adding a current date indicator to the interface.

The update is currently rolling out on Android but has not yet reached the iOS version.

While the addition of the current date is helpful, there are many other places on your phone where you can also see the current date.

Google Calendar is one of those invaluable tools that helps you organize your day and schedule important events. It’s pre-installed on pretty much all great Android phones out there, so changes to the app can have a positive or negative effect on many people’s lives. The latest small tweak should fall into the positive side of things, though, with Google adding a current date indicator to the interface.

When you open Calendar, you might just miss the change as it’s so small. The button in the top right corner nested between search and the account switcher, now shows the current date. In the past, its icon merely showed a stylized calendar icon with a dot on it, which is arguably pretty nondescript.

It’s likely that it never saw a lot of use by those who don’t know its utility, so with it now showing the current date, this may change. The redesign makes the button itself more useful at a glance, too, allowing you to see the current date without having to tap it first.

2 Images Close

The small tweak was spotted by 9to5Google, with the publication saying it’s live on version 2023.36.1.x on Android, which is currently rolling out on the Play Store. Meanwhile, the iOS version still shows the old icon, which is what you can see in our comparison above. If you can’t see the new look of the button on Android, you might have to force restart the app or your phone.

While the addition of the current date is useful on Calendar, it’s not like you aren’t able to see the current date in a lot of other places on your phone. Almost every modern Android phone shows the current date on the lock screen, and most additionally will let you peek at it in the notification shade or the quick settings toggle section. A lot of people also use widgets on their home screen that show the current date, with some manufacturers like Google forcing such widgets on their users.