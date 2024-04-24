Summary The latest Google Calendar enhancement adds month chips to make monthly navigation simpler.

Users can more easily schedule events far into the future on Android.

A recent Google Calendar update makes it easy to switch between events and tasks on Android, improving the user experience.

Google Calendar is one of, if not the, most used digital calendars in the world, competing alongside Microsoft’s Outlook Calendar and Apple Calendar. It undergoes constant small tweaks and updates, such as its recent enhancement that makes it easier to switch between creating an event or a task on Android. In addition to its excellent integration among the entire suite of Google services, there’s little sense in recommending any other app for creating an appointment calendar. Continuing its trend of tiny tweaks, Google just added a small quality-of-life enhancement that will make it easier to schedule events in the far future on Calendar for Android.

On X, former Google extraordinaire for Android Police Manuel Vonau noticed that, when he went to use Google Calendar in the agenda view on his Android smartphone, chips had been added to make monthly navigation easier. They’re located between the monthly calendar with dates and the listed agenda view. It doesn’t seem like there is a limit to how far ahead you can scroll, meaning you can jump years or even decades in advance pretty quickly. For Vonau, as of version 2024.13.1-624115131-release, this has been added, but he notes that it’s probably a server-side update, meaning whatever release is stored on users’ phones won’t necessarily affect whether they see the update. We can confirm that we have seen it on our end on app version 2024.15.0-624771919-release.

Close

This is a solid change for Google Calendar that won’t necessarily move the needle in anyone’s direction, but it fixes a small annoyance that we’ve frequently had when trying to schedule things out months in advance. It used to be that users needed to swipe left or right one month at a time to jump ahead or backwards in this mini-calendar view, which wasted valuable seconds. Regardless, it’s welcomed in the grand scheme of Calendar updates and makes it easier to schedule things for the future. Realistically, that’s the ultimate goal of the app: to make it as simple as possible to fill out your calendar and replace physical agendas.

There are so many ways to make your Google Calendar experience your very own, like creating a custom view in the app to match your desired workflow. If you’ve been using Google Calendar for your personal agenda and Outlook Calendar for your work schedule, you know how difficult it can be to manage two calendars at once. It’s not hard to import your Outlook Calendar into Google Calendar and make two into one. Likewise, if you want to do the opposite and import Google into Outlook, you can do that, too.