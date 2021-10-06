Those early morning meetings sound like a great idea on paper, but by the end of the day, it’s hard to keep track of what exactly was discussed. Keeping thoroughly detailed notes is a solution, though sending and sharing them with everyone involved in a meeting can cause some real headaches. With Google Calendar’s latest upgrade, sharing minutes with everyone on a call is now automated, thanks to some helpful Docs integration.

If you have a scheduled meeting, you can now create a document for notes directly from the Calendar entry. Once the feature is live, just click on “Take meeting notes” in the event panel to generate your new Docs file (or, if you’re creating a new event, hit “Create meeting notes” to attach the file before saving). Google automatically enters some key information, including a title and date, attendee names, and a couple of subheadings to get you started.

Regardless of when you create this document, it’s permanently attached to your meeting’s entry in Calendar so that attendees can refer back to it at any time. It’s also automatically shared with everyone invited to the event, so you don’t have to manually enter email addresses or select your co-workers from a list. If you’re creating the document after an event is scheduled, you can choose not to share the notes with other users, though it seems like this feature is primarily designed for that use.

This feature started appearing for Workspace, G Suite Business, and G Suite Basic customers yesterday, though it may take up to 15 days to arrive for everyone. You’ll need to be the meeting organizer or a guest with event modification permissions to create minutes from Calendar.

