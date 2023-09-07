Summary Google Calendar starts hiding completed tasks by default, which can be frustrating for users who rely on the Tasks feature within the app.

However, there is an option in the app's general settings called "Show completed tasks" that allows users to bring back the completed tasks to the main Calendar view.

This change could be part of Google's shift towards promoting the Tasks app for to-do lists and reminders, and it may gradually roll out to personal accounts in the future.

Google Calendar is among our favorite calendar apps because of its fantastic productivity tools and how deeply it integrates with other Google services like Gmail and Tasks. While it can be a one-stop shop for your daily schedule and to-do list, Google wants to clear some clutter. This is why it has started hiding your completed tasks from the Calendar view, but you have the option to bring them back.

A tipster recently spotted a pop-up in the Google Calendar app informing them about the change. Right now, an entry is grayed out as soon as you mark it completed, and it stays in its place. The Calendar app is changing this default behavior by hiding the task once you’re done with it. Users who rely on the Tasks feature inside Calendar will find it unintuitive to interact with a completed entry.

2 Images Close

Left: Old, Right: New.

Thankfully, the Calendar app has also got a new option to fix that. Besides this auto-hide tweak, Google has included an option called Show completed tasks under the app’s general settings page, as shown in the screenshot above. You can use the toggle to bring the completed tasks back to the main Calendar view like before.

Google has lately been pushing the Tasks app for all your to-do lists and reminders, including those set verbally using Google Assistant, instead of the Calendar app, which often becomes cluttered with different kinds of entries. There is a strong possibility that the default choice of hiding the completed entries is a part of Google’s ongoing shift to the Tasks app, which started for Workspace accounts a couple of months back and could now be gradually spreading to personal accounts as well.

While the tipster saw these changes in the latest Calendar app version 2023.32.1-554466968, none of our devices have the new Calendar settings option, nor have they got the pop-up message just yet despite being on this app version. You can still try your luck by updating your app from the Play Store or downloading the newest build from APK Mirror.

Thanks: Nick