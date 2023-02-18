Google does a great job at confusing people by having multiple apps perform the same function in ways that don't necessarily correspond to each other. We've seen this in the past (and present) with the company's video-calling apps, although that issue has since been mostly resolved. The company has since decided to set out on another fix for people who use Reminders on any of its various apps and that is to transition them off of Google Assistant and Calendar reminders and onto Tasks. The move was announced in September, but it's only now that we've gotten a detailed timeline for these big changes. And as a reminder you'll see right here and now, every Google user is affected.

Starting May 22, Google will commence the automatic migration of Calendar and Assistant reminders over to Tasks for users who haven't migrated them manually. The idea here is to allow users to access all their reminders from one app rather than have them visible across multiple apps. They'll also be known individually as tasks and actionable in one place as well. In a post on the Workspace Updates blog published Friday, Google says this change would also enable users to set tasks from other Workspace apps, such as Chat, Gmail, Docs, etc.

Personal account holders will see a prompt on their screens beginning March 6, notifying them of the migration. But Google doesn't have a precise date for when their data will be automatically migrated — the company is only saying "Q2" as it promises more info in the future.

Meanwhile, Workspace organizations are advised to keep the Tasks service toggled on to ensure a "smooth transition" during this process. They can then allow their members to begin voluntarily migrating their reminders to Tasks starting April 12. There's also the option to export your reminders from Assistant and Calendar using Google Takeout.

If the Tasks service toggle is switched off, migration cannot happen and users will lose all their reminders and to-dos as Google will delete this data starting June 22.

It's important to point out that although Assistant and Calendar reminders are moving to Google Tasks, users can still create reminders or to-dos using the two services as they currently would.

Furthermore, Google Keep reminders would stay right where they are and are completely unrelated to the Tasks reminder migration. However, the reminders you've created on Keep will disappear from Google Calendar after the migration takes place.