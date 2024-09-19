If you're someone that's invested in the Google app ecosystem, you'll know how powerful and valuable Google Calendar can be. Not only does the service keep track of upcoming events, but it can also be used to really bring people together and get them on the same page when it comes to an activity. Google Calendar can also be used to track tasks, and it can also automatically create calendar events whenever you get an email about a flight, hotel reservation, or concert.

The app can also pull birthdays from your contact information, making it ultra convenient whenever you need to plan a party or wish someone a "happy birthday". Now, you may find this surprising, but Google Calendar currently lacks the ability to create birthday events. And the only way you can get proper birthday events into Calendar as of now is the way previously mentioned. However, that's about to all change, as a new update makes it possible to manually add birthday events in Google Calendar on Android devices.

A better way for birthdays

Source: Google

While this may not be a huge deal to some, it's going to have a big impact on others. And while those on Android get the first crack at this new feature, Google has shared through its Workspace Updates blog that it will eventually find its way to the web and iOS devices.

Of course, developers will also have new tools to work with in the Calendar API, and Google has updated its developer guide in order to provide some materials on how to work with the new birthday event type.

As far as the release schedule, those on the Rapid Release track should see it rolling out starting today on web, with a full roll-out expected to take place over the next couple of weeks. The app should also see an update, with the update rolling out on September 24, and taking up to two weeks for a full release.

Those on the Scheduled Release track will see the update starting next month, with the roll-out expected to start on October 9. The update will be available to all Google Workspace users, along with those that have personal Google accounts. This update should be a great addition, especially since the web widget recently got refreshed, making it look a whole lot better.