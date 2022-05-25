Google announced at I/O 2022 that it would update more than 20 of its apps with tablet-friendly interfaces. Last week, the first of those updates rolled out to Lens, improving the app UI in landscape mode. Now, Google’s upgrading the Calculator app for an improved user experience.

In the past, Google Calculator in landscape orientation was basically like the portrait version but stretched across the screen. But with version 8.2, the layout has been improved (per 9to5Google). Now, turning your tablet to landscape mode brings up your tabulation history on the left side of the main UI. This means you don’t have to pull down the screen and hide the keys whenever you want to access past calculations.

Meanwhile, there’s a small arrow on the bottom left that you can toggle to show more or fewer function keys. However, this multitasking-friendly two-column UI is limited to tablets in landscape mode. The phone UI and tablet interface in portrait orientation remains unchanged.

Last week, the company updated the Google app (which, by association, includes Assistant, Podcasts, and Lens) to version 13.19 on the beta channel. The new software enabled Google Lens to work in landscape orientation on tablets for the first time, giving users alternative methods of taking advantage of their large-screen devices.

This Calculator two-column UI plays a similar role. The new version of the software is currently rolling out via the Google Play Store, but it may take some time before you see it. If it’s not yet available for you, you can download it manually from APKMirror.

Aside from Lens and Calculator, we expect Google to roll out updates to improve the interfaces of a bunch of its other apps. Unfortunately, there’s no official list stating which apps will get upgraded, but we expect Maps, Photos, and the Play Store to be among them. Hopefully, this move from Google will push other developers to optimize their apps for tablets.

