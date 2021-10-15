Android 12 has been making all sorts of things sleeker, as well as bringing new looks and functionality to apps and widgets. We’ve already seen Material You come to YouTube Music playback controls, Google Maps' shortcuts, and the Calculator app, among many others. But it turns out there are a couple of extras also arriving for the revamped calculator app.

To start, you can now get Google’s Calculator v8.1 as an APK. While the style overhaul did a good job of making the app nicer to look at, there is now a new animation and a haptic element to make using it more engaging and tactile. To be fair, there doesn't seem much you can do to a calculator app to make it much more appealing, so here we are.

While the newer circular buttons mirror a wider style ethos, the obvious similarities to Android 12’s new PIN entry form don't end there. As part of the v8.1 update, Calculator's buttons now morph into squares with rounded edges whenever pressed — returning to their circular shape when released. Accompanying this visual change is the addition of haptic feedback on every tap, like we know from Gboard.

With a much cleaner aesthetic already in place, including the app now hiding some of the calculator’s more advanced function keys in a drop-down menu, you could say it all adds up or multiplies into something pretty neat. Ultimately, Calculator v8.1 is now all the better for seeing and feeling what it is you're doing, helping you work out any budget for future devices in a nicer and more engaging app.

