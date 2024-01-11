Summary Google has announced that it will focus on quality and reliability for its voice assistant, Google Assistant, by removing almost 20 features starting January 26.

The features being removed include controlling audiobooks, setting media alarms, managing stopwatches, and sending emails. Google suggests alternative methods for these tasks.

The company is also changing how users can access Assistant on their phones, with the microphone button in the Google search bar starting a search instead of pulling up Assistant.

Over the past months and maybe even years, people have anecdotally reported that the Google Assistant experience has been getting worse for them. Google finally seems to listen, as it has announced today that it wants to focus on quality and reliability for its voice assistant. Unfortunately, the way the company does that by removing almost 20 features from Assistant at once, starting January 26.

In its announcement, Google talks about how it’s improved Assistant over the years and made it easier to use it to accomplish various tasks. The company says that it achieved this in large part thanks to user feedback. Going forward, it wants to further improve the Assistant experience by “making a few changes to focus on quality and reliability.” However, the company isn’t introducing new capabilities — instead, it’s getting rid of “some underutilized features,” which will become unavailable from January 26 onwards. If you try to use them, you will get a notification that they are no longer available.

On a support page, Google lists all the features that are going away, along with suggestions what you can do alternatively:

Playing and controlling audiobooks on Google Play Books with your voice. You can still cast audiobooks from your mobile device.

Setting or using media alarms, music alarms, or radio alarms on Google Assistant enabled devices. You can create a custom Routine that has similar behavior or use a standard alarm.

Accessing or managing your cookbook, transfering recipes from device to device, playing an instructional recipe video, or showing step-by-step recipes. You can use Google Assistant to search for recipes across the web and YouTube.

Managing a stopwatch on Smart Displays and Speakers. You can still set timers and alarms.

Using your voice to call a device or broadcast a message to your Google Family Group. You can still broadcast to devices in your home.

Using your voice to send an email, video or audio message. You can still make calls and send text messages.

Rescheduling an event in Google Calendar with your voice. You can still schedule a new event.

Using App Launcher in Google Assistant driving mode on Google Maps to read and send messages, make calls, and control media. You can still use voice control on Google Maps the same way.

Asking to schedule or hear previously scheduled Family Bell announcements. You can create a custom Routine that has similar behavior.

Asking to meditate with Calm. You can still ask for meditation options with media providers such as YouTube.

Voice control for activities will no longer be available on Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 devices. You'll need to use the buttons on your device to start, stop, pause, and resume activities. You can still voice control activities on Pixel Watches.

Viewing your sleep summaries will only be available on Google Smart Displays. You can still ask for sleep details by voice on third-party smart clocks.

Calls made from speakers and Smart Displays will not show up with a caller ID unless you’re using Duo.

Viewing the ambient “Commute to Work” time estimates on Smart Displays. You can still ask for commute times and get directions by voice.

Checking personal travel itineraries by voice. You can still ask for flight status.

Asking for information about your contacts. You can still make calls to your contacts.

Asking to take certain actions by voice, such as send a payment, make a reservation, or post to social media. You can still ask Assistant to open your installed apps.

Google says that these are only some affected features, so it’s possible that even more capabilities are going away that haven’t been mentioned on the company’s help page.

While Google keeps emphasizing that it wants to make Assistant more helpful, it doesn’t mention what exactly improves as it removes the features. It’s possible that with fewer commands, there could be fewer misunderstandings and fewer false answers. At the same time, Assistant has been able to work with a plethora of commands in the past without hiccups.

The feature removal is the worrying continuation of a trend from the last year or so. The company also reduced the usefulness of Assistant's "Read aloud" feature, removed Conversational Actions, killed the Google Now-like Snapshot, and discontinued Assistant games on smart displays and speakers.

Google Assistant is also getting harder to access

Along with these regressions, Google is also changing how you can access Assistant on your phone. You will still be able to use the “Hey Google” hotword and the power button long-press shortcut that’s available on many phones, but the microphone icon in the Google search bar will start a Google voice search rather than pull up Assistant for everyone going forward. Google says that this is the most popular use case, eliminating an extra step for many people.

The change is also in place for the search bar on Pixel phones, which represents a major de-emphasis of Assistant – it’s no longer front and center on your home screen. The change was already spotted by 9to5Google beforehand, though the tweak was rolled back again ahead of the announcement. On iOS devices, you will have to use the dedicated Assistant app to pull it up rather than the microphone button in the Google app, too.

Preparations for Assistant with Bard?

During its Made by Google event in October when it launched the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, the company announced that it was planning to introduce Assistant with Bard. This revamped version is supposed to be more conscious of what’s happening on your phone, allowing you to prompt text generation based on content on your screen. You will also be able to ask contextual questions based on some data stored on your phone, like a summary of your most important emails or something like “Where is Grayson’s party?” when you know that the information is stored in some email conversation you’ve had with this person.

It’s possible that some features have been removed in preparation for the LLM-based improvements of Assistant. Google hasn’t mentioned Assistant with Bard at all in its announcement, though.

Google finishes its blog post with a call for feedback: “While Google Assistant has evolved a lot over the last seven years, one thing remains true: Our improvements are driven by your feedback. And we want to hear it. Just say, ‘Hey Google, send feedback’ and share your comments with us.” If you’re unhappy with recent changes, that seems like an invitation to let Google know.