Recent rumors indicate the launch of Google's cheaper new Chromecast is around the corner. The streaming stick will seemingly be sold under the "Chromecast with Google TV (HD)" branding, with a reported price tag of €40 in Europe—the same as the 2018 Chromecast. Based on the leaked European pricing, the device is expected to cost $30 in the US. A new leak, however, suggests that the Chromecast HD could be more expensive in the US than previously thought.

Leaker SnoopyTech claims the new 1080p Chromecast could cost $40 in the US. If true, that would make the budget streaming device just $10 cheaper than the 4K version of the stick, which retails for $50. Chromecast HD will reportedly come with a weaker AMlogic S805X2 chipset and 1.5GB RAM—instead of 2GB on the 4K model. If there's only a $10 difference between the two models, it will make sense to spring for the more powerful model, even if you don't necessarily need 4K streaming. The faster CPU and additional RAM would help with performance.

Another leak courtesy of WinFuture gives us a look at the official marketing images of the "Chromecast with Google TV (HD)." The streaming stick looks similar to its 4K sibling in the photos. The dongle will come bundled with a Voice remote featuring dedicated shortcut keys for YouTube and Netflix, two AAA batteries, a power brick, and a USB-C to USB-A cable.

Source: WinFuture

These leaked marketing images further confirm the impending launch of the Chromecast HD. While Google has scheduled a Pixel and Nest event on October 6th, the company could go ahead and announce its streaming stick before that, especially since stocks are already making their way to retailers.