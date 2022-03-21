It's no secret that, despite being some of the best Android phones around right now, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro owners have had a rough few months. With a nasty Wi-Fi bug now having hung around devices for nearly two months, users have been begging for Google to finally ship the delayed March update, which, along with the Android 12L Feature Drop, was meant to patch dozens of issues. With less than two weeks to go until April arrives, Google is, at last, dropping the March patch for Pixel 6 and 6 Pro devices.

Google confirmed to The Verge that the update will begin hitting phones today. It's the same one we saw hit other currently-supported Pixels back at the beginning of the month, bringing along a vast lineup of new features along with a massive array of bug fixes. There's no way to downplay it: it's a big update for Google phones, and if this delay were the only problem facing the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, it'd be bad enough. But with Wi-Fi reception issues having plagued many users since the beginning of February — including some of the writers here at AP — it's made that much worse.

Hopefully, this update will be the last delayed patch for Google's latest flagship phones. February's build wasn't the first to face some severe bugs, so if you aren't experiencing issues with your Wi-Fi performance, it might not be a bad idea to hold off on updating for a couple of days. Unfortunately, with Google's current track record on these phones, you never know what could be broken behind the scenes.

While this update mostly makes up for lost time, there is some good news for Pixel 6 and 6 Pro owners on Verizon. Based on a tweet from Verizon PR manager George Koroneos, this patch brings along 5G C-Band support for both phones, marking the first-non Apple or Samsung devices to get added to the list. The carrier had initially included both devices in its initial round-up of C-Band phones, albeit as "Coming soon."

We're still waiting for the update to roll out to phones, and the OTA or factory image files have yet to hit Google's dev site. We'll be sure to update when the upgrade is more readily available for users. Meanwhile, April's patch is just a measly two weeks away. We expect Pixel owners to wait with bated breath to see if it arrives on time for Google's latest phones.

