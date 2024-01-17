Summary Android Auto now has a new feature called message summarization, which uses AI to make conversations easier to read while driving.

You can quickly change your destination if plans change in a group chat, and even share your ETA with the chat in just one tap.

Message summarization will be available on all devices through an update to the Android Auto app, not just on Samsung Galaxy phones.

Artificial intelligence has pervaded several aspects of our life, from making it easier to snap group photos or just enjoying automatic sorting of spreadsheet data. Thanks to Google, Android is also getting smarter through Assistant with Bard and other additions, with the latest addition coming to Android Auto. Announced alongside the Samsung Galaxy S24 series today, Android Auto will now summarize conversations for you.

Not to be confused with Android Automotive, Android Auto is the equivalent of Apple CarPlay — a feature which mirrors essential apps from your phone on your vehicle’s infotainment screen. The UI on Android Auto is optimized for ease of interaction, much like Driving Mode on your phone. It features larger on-screen buttons and a slightly larger and readable font size, so you don’t stay distracted for too long. Late last year, we reported on another feature with similar intentions, finally announcing the fusion of AI with Android Auto.

At the time, code strings from a beta version of the app revealed Google plans to use the summarization capabilities of AI to make “busy conversations” easier to digest while you’re driving. Such a tool could come in handy when you find yourself behind the wheel while a group chat receives a flurry of messages, or if your phone is drowning in individual message pings from specific contacts. However, this was mostly speculation based on the feature description revealed in the app code.

Message summarization for Android Auto just went live alongside the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, and on stage, the company explained that’s exactly how the feature will work. Additionally, AI will also allow you to change the destination you're traveling to if members of that group chat decide to change plans at the last minute. You can even share your ETA with the chat with one more tap.

Samsung also revealed that message summarization will be available on all devices through an update to the Android Auto app, presumably delivered through the Google Play Store. Although the feature was revealed at the Samsung launch event, summarization isn’t exclusive to Galaxy phones. If you’re looking forward to it, perhaps enable auto updates for Android Auto in the Play Store.