Google's Gemini LLM comes in three sizes: Ultra, Pro, and Nano. On smartphones, the Pixel 8 ships with Gemini Nano, while Samsung opted for Gemini Pro on the Galaxy S24 series. Joining them, OnePlus and Oppo have now announced they will integrate Gemini into their devices. Unlike the Galaxy and Pixel though, the two BBK-owned companies have opted for Gemini 1.0 Ultra, Google's most powerful AI model.

OnePlus and Oppo want to become the first in the smartphone market to launch AI features powered by Gemini Ultra "later this year." Integrating Google's most powerful LLM should enable OnePlus and Oppo phones to offer impressive and useful AI features.

Besides the AI model, the two companies will also integrate Google's Cloud AI products into their phones. Thanks to this, many AI features available on the Galaxy S24 and Pixel 8, like summarizing news and audio, will come to OnePlus and Oppo phones. Generative AI capabilities will also be a part of the package, allowing users to create social media content.

Source: OnePlus

Today's announcement from the BBK-owned companies lacks details about availability and supported phones. OnePlus says the full list of supported devices and features will be revealed later in 2024. Presumably, Gemini Ultra will only be available on flagship and premium devices from OnePlus and Oppo launched this year, like the OnePlus 12, 12R, and Oppo Find X7 Ultra.

The partnership with Google might eventually enable OnePlus and Oppo phones to offer the same set of AI features as seen on the Pixel 8 and Galaxy S24, including generative photo editing, Chat Assist, and more.

OnePlus recently launched its first AI feature

Close

OnePlus and Oppo recently announced AI Eraser, their take on the popular Magic Eraser tool in Google Photos. The feature is powered by the company's AndesGPT LLM, enabling users to easily remove unwanted objects from pictures using the Photo Gallery app.

AI Eraser is just one of the many AI-powered features that OnePlus and Oppo are working on. The press release says that the two companies plan to launch over 100 AI features over the next five years to improve the user experience.