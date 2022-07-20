Recent legislation around the world has been forcing Google to loosen its historically-strong hold on Play Store billing, which may or may not be related to the many revelations the Epic Games lawsuit gave us last year. In South Korea, Google rolled out a way to use alternative billing methods in response to recently-enacted local laws, which were being tested in other regions in hand with Spotify. Now, the company is following suit and giving European users a way to use other, non-Google billing methods. Like with South Korea, there are a few catches both developers and users should be aware of.

According to Google, developers of non-gaming apps will be able to use non-Google billing methods on their apps. It's not clear yet how this will compare to South Korea's approach, but if it's similar, we might see Google Play billing offered alongside an app's alternative payment method. Play transactions usually take a 15% cut for Google, and developers using alternative billing methods in the European Economic Area won't be spared. It's reduced to 12% instead of 15%, but it's still a noticeable cut in income for developers.

This measure comes as an answer to new legislation enacted by the European Union called the Digital Markets Act. Notably, this program will not yet apply to games, but Google says it expects to bring billing alternatives to game developers as well before the DMA goes into effect. That should happen six months after the President of the European Parliament and the President of the Council sign the law. Right now, the European Parliament has just approved it. There's no timeline for when you can expect to see apps with other billing methods on the Play Store in Europe.