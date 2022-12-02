Google announced last year that it would be winding down support for its oldest router, the OnHub, in late 2022. The date Google set, December 19, is coming up fast. But per a recently updated support page (as spotted by 9to5Google), that date's now been pushed out a few weeks, giving owners a little breathing room before having to deal with the consequences of a functionally dead smart router.

The new official end date for OnHub support is January 11, 2023. Starting on that day, all but the OnHub's most basic features will cease to function. The router will still provide Wi-Fi, but it will no longer be manageable from the Google Home app — which means you won't be able to change its settings going forward.

Google says that if you're using the OnHub in a mesh network with other Google routers, starting on January 11, you'll need to remove the OnHub and factory reset your network from the Google Home app in order to continue managing your other routers. As 9to5 notes, removing any OnHub routers from your setup sooner than later could save you headaches down the line.

OnHub was released in 2015, so support winding down in January means the $200 router was a viable option for seven years and change. If you're one to make the most of your electronics purchases, that may sting, but routers have advanced quite a bit in the intervening years. If you're an OnHub owner weighing your options, Google's newest Nest Wifi Pro happens to be on sale for the first time right now.