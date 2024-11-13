Key Takeaways Google has introduced real-time scam detection on Pixel phones to protect users from fraud during calls.

AI-powered Scam Detection alerts users to potential fraud with audio, haptic feedback, and visual warnings.

Play Protect on Pixel phones monitors apps for harmful behavior, alerting users in real-time with notifications.

Google already provides several tools to protect your Pixel smartphone from spam calls and messages. However, as scammers have become more sophisticated, Google has introduced two new AI-powered features for added security. These include real-time spam detection during phone calls and live Play Protect threat detection, which alerts you to malware and harmful apps.

Scammers steal nearly $1 trillion annually, and most of it is through phone call fraud. With scammers becoming more sophisticated and harder to identify, Google's new Scam Detection will scan phone calls in real-time to protect users from fraud before it can occur.

Google explains that Scam Detection identifies "conversation patterns commonly associated with scams." For example, if a caller claims to be from your bank and urgently requests a fund transfer due to a supposed account breach, Scam Detection will process the call's likelihood of being fraudulent or not. If the AI detects potential fraud, it will alert the user with an audio cue, haptic feedback, and a visual warning.

To ensure privacy, Scam Detection is turned off by default and must be manually enabled, either for all calls or specific ones. Google says that all processing occurs on-device, with no audio or transcriptions stored on Google's servers online. In fact, on the Pixel 9 series, this feature is powered by the on-device Gemini Nano, although the feature is available on all Pixel models from the Pixel 6 onward.

Currently, the feature is limited to English language users in the US, as part of a "public beta," but we expect Google to expand to more languages and regions in the future.

Real-time spam call detection and Play Protect threat alerts are exclusive to Pixel 6-9

Google is also introducing live threat detection in Google Play Protect. This feature monitors how apps use sensitive permissions and interact with other apps and services. If an app is found to be harmful, it alerts the user with a real-time notification.

According to Google, the feature analyzes "actual activity patterns of apps," including their code, to check if they collect personal or sensitive data without user consent. As seen in the screenshot shared by Google above, Play Protect sends a notification if an app is deemed unsafe, directing users to Play Protect to review the issue.

Google emphasizes that all processing happens securely on-device, with no data leaving the phone. Currently, this feature is available for Pixel 6 and newer models, but Google plans to expand it to smartphones from other manufacturers in the coming months.