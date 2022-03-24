If the last two years have proven anything, taking care of your health is essential. It's not just washing your hands and eating healthy — going to your doctor for regular check-ups can help you find problems before they're serious. That said, no one likes calling their doctor's office, and if you're new to the area, finding one can be a real hassle. If Google gets its way, all of those headaches might be gone for good.

The company wants to leverage its search power to make locating and booking a healthcare provider in your area much easier. Building on some of the business and insurance features Google introduced back in December, the Health and Social Impact team is working on a tool that automatically finds open appointments for doctors and specialists in your area. It'll work for both your existing doctors and new sign-ups — perfect for if you've just relocated to a new city — showing times and available procedures.

Google says this rollout is still pretty limited, though it'll work with companies like CVS to build out its network of supported clients. Today's announcement highlights the possibility of same-day visits, making it a lot easier to get looked at when you're feeling under the weather.

If you've ever dug through phone menu after phone menu to reach a nurse, you know how frustrating the experience can be. Hopefully, the next time you need to head to the doctor, it'll just take a few clicks to confirm your appointment.

