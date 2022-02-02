Google’s got a long history of hiding fun and quirky Easter eggs behind some of its searches. Looking up results on “askew,” for instance, will tilt the results page off-kilter, or searching for “do a barrel roll” will make the page spin 360°. Google also delivers more timely Easter eggs for events and holidays like the World Cup or Christmas. Now its latest one celebrates Black History Month.

Searching for “Black History Month” causes a shower of confetti to rain from the top of the browser window along with slogans such as “Say it Loud” and “BHM 2022.” Google implemented a similar effect for Gay Pride Month last year.

Even though Google's got a whole stable of Easter eggs that have stuck around for years, it has a knack for being timely with new ones (much like its doodles). Just last month we saw a tribute to Betty White whenever her name was searched. And when the Ever Given was blocking the Suez Canal early last year, a search for the boat or the canal would produce a line of tiny boats sailing beneath the search bar.

When will the next Easter egg arrive? There’s no way to tell, but we can make some guesses: Google created an Easter egg for last year’s Super Bowl and I wouldn’t be surprised to see another one before next week’s big game — and there's always March for Women’s History Month. Also actual Easter's coming up at some point, but who's counting?

