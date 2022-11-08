As we speed toward the end of the year, there's never been a better time to shop for gadgets. Google's no stranger to Black Friday deals, usually offering their latest and greatest phones, earbuds, and more at some truly enticing prices. If you've been hoping to get your hands on some discounted devices, grab your calendar. You only have a week to wait before the holiday shopping season kicks off with some truly incredible deals on phones, Chromecasts, and Nest gear.

Google is set to launch its Black Friday deals next Thursday, November 17th at 12 AM PST. While it's putting plenty of devices on sale, the headline deals are on its latest flagship phones, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Google knocked it out of the park on both phones, and starting next week, you can grab them for even less. The standard Pixel 7 is $100 off, making one of the best bargains in smartphones today even cheaper. Meanwhile, the ultra-powerful Pixel 7 Pro drops to just $750. If you've been won over by its impressive telephoto lens, this is your time to buy.

Google Pixel 7 Source: Google Google's Pixel 7 takes everything we loved about its predecessor and refines it, offering improved performance, a better design, and a smoother software experience.

Of course, we've seen these phones offered virtually for free with certain trade-ins, but if you prefer to keep your old phones — either as backups or hand-me-downs — these prices are virtually unbeatable. The Pixel 7 series is only a month old, but Google's no stranger to putting its latest flagships on sale ahead of the holidays.

Google Pixel 7 Pro Source: Google The Pixel 7 Pro is Google's most powerful smartphone yet. With a massive 6.7" display, an incredible telephoto lens, and an upgraded ultra-wide sensor over its predecessor, it's a must-have for power users.

If you're looking to save even more, the excellent Pixel 6a is set to drop back to $300 next week. It's currently up for grabs at Amazon for $350, but if you're patient, you can get an incredible mid-range device at budget prices.

Google Pixel 6a Not everyone needs a flagship smartphone. The Pixel 6a brings you the best of the Pixel 6 series in a smaller form factor. With excellent performance and impressive photo capabilities, it's an incredible bargain

For those uninterested in upgrading their phone, Google hasn't left you out. Some of its best smart home gadgets are set to go on sale, including the 2nd Gen Nest Hub for half off at $50. That's a great price for an excellent bedside display. The entry-level Nest Thermostat will drop to just $90 — perfect timing ahead of the colder weather — while the battery-powered Nest Cam and Nest Doorbell are listed at $120 each. Unfortunately, Google's new wired Nest Doorbell isn't included this year.

Finally, both Google TV-powered Chromecasts will be $10 off, bringing their prices down to $20 for the 1080p model and $40 for the 4K version. And if you're looking for some Bluetooth headphones to pair with your new smartphone, the Pixel Buds A-series are dropping to just $65.

Again, all of these prices take effect Thursday, November 17th, leaving just over a week for you to decide between the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. There are also rumors of a Pixel Watch sale coming, though it's not mentioned in this first group of deal previews. Although these sales are specific to the Google Store, we'll likely see similar — if not identical — prices at other storefronts. And, of course, as we get closer and closer to Black Friday, the deals will only get better.