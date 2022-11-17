Yeah, getting the 5a for free with trade-in is nice, but $300 for a straight purchase is just as wonderful.

Black Friday is a great time to buy a new Pixel phone. If you have a high-end Android phone or a recent iPhone, you can trade it in to get the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro for free. But if you have a tight budget and your current phone is not a premium one, consider getting the Google Pixel 6a, our current favorite budget Android phone. As a part of its Black Friday deal, Google is offering a $150 discount on its mid-range Pixel. You can even potentially get it for free if you trade in an eligible device.

At $450, the Pixel 6a already provides solid value for money, with its Tensor G1 chip and decent imaging performance. At its discounted price of $300, though, it is a no-brainer, and you will not find a better Android phone deal at this price point.

The Pixel 6a is probably the best mid-range Android phone you can buy in the US. It uses the same Tensor G1 chip as found on the Pixel 6 series. The 12MP camera sensor is dated, but it can still impress you with the photos it can capture.

Google is providing enhanced trade-in values as a part of its Black Friday sale. It will pay you $300 for the Pixel 5a, which means you can upgrade to the Pixel 6a for free. Google values the Pixel 4a 5G at $250, so you will only have to pay $50 to upgrade to the 6a. Remember you must mail your old phone to the big G once your new Pixel arrives. The company will inspect the device and credit the trade-in amount to your account.

Trade-in values for non-Google phones are on the lower side, though. For the Galaxy A52, you will only get $200, while the OnePlus 8T from 2020 will get you $190. If you have an old LG phone, you can trade it to Google to get up to $150 off your purchase. Remember that if your phone's trade-in price exceeds the Pixel 6a's discounted price, Google won't give you the extra money as store credit.

Once you get your new phone, check out the best Pixel 6a tips and tricks to get the most out of it.