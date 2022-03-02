In the years since nearly every phone manufacturer decided to retire the 3.5mm headphone jack, wireless audio technology has become more important than ever before. That's likely why we've seen every Android company under the sun put out new headphones year after year — and Google is no exception. Based on some recent acquisitions, it seems like there might be some big plans on the horizon for the future of the Pixel Buds lineup.

A new report from Protocol summarizes Google's recent acquisition history, as the company has spent more than a year building a massive collection of projects, fresh hires, and patents. These purchases include the 3D audio startup Dysonics, which, as we covered last year, could allow for future earbuds to match Apple's spatial audio technology currently offered with AirPods Pro. That said, it's far from the only fledgling company Google has found itself interested in since the tail end of 2020.

Around the time Dysonics was purchased, the audio hardware arm of Synaptics was also taken over, with some of the staff joining Google's team as well. Meanwhile, defunct startup RevX Technologies had its IP picked up; the company had previously worked on gadgets designed to improve in-ear monitors used by touring musicians on stage. It wasn't just hardware-based acquisitions, either. French startup Tempow — which specialized in developing a dedicated operating system for wireless earbuds — also joined Google's ever-growing audio projects, even after establishing relationships with companies like Motorola and TCL.

All of these purchases came with a series of patents, something that might seem important to Google in the wake of ongoing legal battles with Sonos. And while it scooped up all of these companies in part for their IP, each transaction has led to new hires being brought on board. With improved technology, fresh talent, and a whole host of advanced ideas, it sure sounds like the next set of Pixel Buds might go head-to-head with industry leaders like Apple and Sony. We'll have to wait and see what's next for wearable audio from Google, but whatever it ends up being, it sounds big.

Google Messages wants to fill that birthday-reminder-shaped hole Facebook left in your life Too bad you'll never actually fill out the birthdays in your contact list

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email